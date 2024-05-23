Accident at Port of Montreal leads to investigation
A workplace accident on Wednesday has forced an investigation at the Port of Montreal.
Officials would not confirm the seriousness of the incident.
"I can confirm that there has been an accident on one of the terminals," said Montreal Port Authority Communications Director Renée Larouche. "I can't confirm whether or not there are any fatalities at the moment, as that's a matter for the relevant authorities."
She adds there are currently "teams on site," and an investigation is planned to shed light on the events leading up to the incident.
This comes almost a month after a truck driver was killed at the port's Viau terminal.
