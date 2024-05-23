Thunderstorms cause power outages across Quebec

The thunderstorms that swept through Quebec on Wednesday night caused numerous power outages in the province.

At 6 a.m. Thursday, Hydro-Quebec was reporting that more than 19,000 of its customers were without power.

Montreal is the worst-affected region, at 4,463.

Hydro-Quebec confirmed on social media that the severe thunderstorms were the source of the outages.

"We are mobilizing to restore power as quickly as possible. We thank you for your patience and understanding," the Crown corporation wrote.

Weather conditions over the past few days have been conducive to the formation of thunderstorms, with temperatures exceeding 30 C in addition to high humidity.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 23, 2024.