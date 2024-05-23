MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Thunderstorms cause power outages across Quebec

    Lightning captured on camera. ( Johannes Plenio/pexels.com) Lightning captured on camera. ( Johannes Plenio/pexels.com)
    Share

    The thunderstorms that swept through Quebec on Wednesday night caused numerous power outages in the province.

    At 6 a.m. Thursday, Hydro-Quebec was reporting that more than 19,000 of its customers were without power.

    Montreal is the worst-affected region, at 4,463.

    Hydro-Quebec confirmed on social media that the severe thunderstorms were the source of the outages.

    "We are mobilizing to restore power as quickly as possible. We thank you for your patience and understanding," the Crown corporation wrote.

    Weather conditions over the past few days have been conducive to the formation of thunderstorms, with temperatures exceeding 30 C in addition to high humidity.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 23, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News