    Man in critical condition after being rescued from Chaudiere River

    A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A Surete du Quebec badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    A man is in critical condition after being rescued from the Chaudière River near Saint-Georges, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

    The man, who "was fishing near the [Sartigan] dam, lost his footing and fell into the river," said SQ spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

    Emergency services were called to intervene at 7:45 p.m., with the fire department carrying out the rescue operation.

    He was taken to hospital, where he is in critical condition.

    The investigation is ongoing, says Scholtus.

    "An investigator and forensic technicians will be dispatched to the scene," he said.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 23, 2024. 

