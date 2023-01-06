Man in struck in hit-and-run near Berri-UQAM: police
A man in his 40s was sent to hospital in serious condition Friday night after he was injured in what Montreal police described as a hit-and-run.
Police said they got a 911 call around 6 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Maisonneuve Boulevard East and Berri Street.
The driver was heading northbound on Berri when the vehicle struck the pedestrian while he was trying to cross the street, according to Raphael Bergeron, a spokesperson for the Montreal police service (SPVM).
The vehicle didn't stop after the collision, Bergeron said.
The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but by Saturday, his condition had stabilized.
The man is the second pedestrian to be hospitalized Friday night after being hit by a vehicle.
At around 4:50 p.m., police were called to the intersection of René-Lévesque Boulevard East and Papineau Avenue after a 30-year-old woman was struck by a car.
She was sent to hospital with minor injuries, according to Urgences-santé.
