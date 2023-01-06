Pedestrian sent to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Sainte-Marie
Paramedics say a 30-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle late Friday afternoon in the city's Sainte-Marie neighbourhood.
Urgences-santé said they received a call at around 4:50 p.m. for a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of René-Lévesque Boulevard East and Papineau Avenue.
Paramedics said the woman was sent to hospital with minor injuries.
