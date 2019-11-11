MONTREAL – A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the upper body Monday morning.

Montreal police received a 911 call just after midnight about an altercation on Guy Street, near Sainte-Catherine Street in the city's downtown core.

“After the altercation occurred between the suspect and the victim, the suspect pulled out a sharp object,” said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

“When they got on the scene, police located the victim, who was injured in the upper body. The suspect fled on food.”

��Man in 40s stabbed multiple times in upper body, Guy street near Ste-Catherine is now a crime scene. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/FoW0zFjwAd — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) November 11, 2019

The victim was rushed to hospital and officers say they do not fear for his life.

Comtois says the man is refusing to cooperate with police.