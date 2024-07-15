MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Longueuil

    A police officer approaches a pick-up truck at the scene where a pedestrian was struck in Longueuil's Saint-Hubert borough on Monday, July 15, 2024. (CTV News) A police officer approaches a pick-up truck at the scene where a pedestrian was struck in Longueuil's Saint-Hubert borough on Monday, July 15, 2024. (CTV News)
    A man in his 50s is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning in a residential area in Longueuil.

    Police say the collision happened at around 11 a.m. near the corner of Payer Boulevard and Jarry Street in the Saint-Hubert borough.

    Payer Boulevard is closed between Jarry and Cummings streets as police are examining the scene of the collision.

