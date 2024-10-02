Man facing second-degree murder charge after woman’s death in Hemmingford, Que.

A 31-year-old man who was arrested last week following the death of a woman in Quebec's Montérégie region is now facing more charges.

The accused is facing a second-degree murder charge, according to a charge sheet. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

The name of the victim and anything that could identify her is protected by a publication ban.

The victim, a 29-year-old woman, went missing on Sept. 21 in Hemmingford, Que., a small town near the U.S. border. Last Thursday, provincial police found her body near a home in that town.

The following day, police arrested the man, who was later charged with indignity to a human body.