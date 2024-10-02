MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man facing second-degree murder charge after woman’s death in Hemmingford, Que.

    The Surete du Quebec, or Quebec Provincial Police patch at a news conference, in Quebec City on February 29, 2024. (Jacques Boissinot, The Canadian Press) The Surete du Quebec, or Quebec Provincial Police patch at a news conference, in Quebec City on February 29, 2024. (Jacques Boissinot, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    A 31-year-old man who was arrested last week following the death of a woman in Quebec's Montérégie region is now facing more charges.

    The accused is facing a second-degree murder charge, according to a charge sheet. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

    The name of the victim and anything that could identify her is protected by a publication ban.

    The victim, a 29-year-old woman, went missing on Sept. 21 in Hemmingford, Que., a small town near the U.S. border. Last Thursday, provincial police found her body near a home in that town.

    The following day, police arrested the man, who was later charged with indignity to a human body.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • Residents, business owners air grievances at meeting on OEV

      It was billed as a town hall style meeting to discuss solutions to social problems in the Old East Village — but the first of two community engagement sessions hosted by the Ark Aid Street Mission quickly became a flashpoint to air grievances about ongoing challenges in the neighbourhood.

    • School bus struck from behind south of Exeter

      According to police, a bus on Crediton Road, south of Exeter, was about to stop to pick up kids at a rural address when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck hauling a trailer.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News