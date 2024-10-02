MONTREAL
Montreal

    • MNA Virginie Dufour endorses Charles Milliard in Quebec Liberal leadership race

    Quebec Liberal Party leadership candidate Charles Milliard leaves after a media availability as the Quebec Liberal Party caucus meets in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Quebec Liberal Party leadership candidate Charles Milliard leaves after a media availability as the Quebec Liberal Party caucus meets in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    Share

    The MNA for Mille-Îles in the Laval region, Virginie Dufour, has endorsed Charles Milliard in the race for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ).

    "Virginie represents what I want in my team for the leadership race. She is rigorous, studious and deeply nationalistic: Quebec first, Quebec above all, Quebec always," he said at a press briefing in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

    Milliard said that the support of a Laval MNA was "important," as the region represented "the road back to victory for the PLQ."

    Virginie Dufour said she had spoken to all the aspiring leaders. "My choice is clear: I have chosen the person who I believe has the greatest potential to rebuild bridges with the whole of Quebec. Charles really impressed me with his humanity," she explained.

    Milliard thus became the third candidate to receive support from the Liberal caucus. The MNA for Chomedey, Sona Lakhoyan Olivier, has endorsed her colleague, Frédéric Beauchemin, the MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys.

    Former federal minister Pablo Rodriguez has received the support of Désirée McGraw, the MNA for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

    The other two declared candidates, former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre and tax lawyer Marc Bélanger, still have no support within the caucus.

    Before entering the race, Milliard was CEO of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec.

    The leadership race officially begins in January 2025. The new party leader will be chosen in the summer of that year.

    The next Liberal leader will have to work hard to win back the hearts of voters, particularly francophones.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 2, 2024.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News