Here are the most expensive products sold at the SAQ during its accidental 30 per cent off sale

Wine lovers were busy last weekend snatching up some of the most expensive bottles for sale on the Quebec liquor board's website after an error led to every single product discounted by 30 per cent by mistake.

In fact, eight of the 10 most expensive wines sold during the glitch were worth more than $1,000, CTV News has confirmed.

The most expensive item was a 2014 Leflaive Chevalier-Montrachet Grand Cru bottle, currently listed on the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) website at $2,857.50. But last week, it sold for a little over $2,000 during the accidental sale between midnight and 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The list of items sold during the glitch was first reported by Noovo Info.

In total, 1,078 transactions were made with the 30 per cent discount, for a total value of more than $177,395, said SAQ spokesperson Linda Bouchard. She said that all transactions will be honoured.

The SAQ said last weekend it was investigating what it described as a "programming error" and that the Crown corporation was able to rectify the situation shortly after it was reported.

Some of the other bottles sold during the accidental sale include Ian Hunter whisky, aged 34 years, which regularly sells for $2,229.75.

Here is a list of the most expensive items that were purchased at a discount: