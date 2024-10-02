Water main break causes massive flooding at West Island food bank

A West Island food bank is calling on its community for donations as staff sorts through the flood damage caused by a water main break this week.

The water main broke under the On Rock Food Bank on Gouin Boulevard West in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, according to a social media post from the organization on Tuesday. The cause is unknown.

"Our basement where we were storing gifts for our families this Christmas, floating in water, power temporarily out and now no water until further notice," the post reads.

A firefighter responds to flooding caused by a water main break at the On Rock food bank in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. (On Rock)

Operations manager Kayla Reid said on Wednesday that they didn't have an update on the amount of damage that was done, but added that boxes were breaking and falling into the water.

"So we know there are losses but no count yet," said Reid.

The organization received a large donation of NinjaShark brand air fryers and other appliances for the Christmas drive, and many of them were damaged.

A flooded basement at the On Rock Food bank caused damage to Christmas gifts that were donated to the charitable organization. (On Rock)

The company was storing the items in its basement as gifts.

Those wanting to support the food bank can visit its website for donation options.

