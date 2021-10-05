MONTREAL -- A man was killed under the weight of his tractor Tuesday morning in Rivière-du-Loup. The man in his 60s was caught under the tractor after it swerved.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was called to intervene around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, in the Anse-au-Persil sector, in Rivière-du-Loup, after the man became trapped underneath the machinery.



The victim was working on his property at the time of the incident. His death was confirmed at the scene by paramedics, confirmed SQ spokesperson Sgt. Claude Doiron.

An SQ investigation is attempting to shed light on the cause of the accident, as is a coroner's inquest. The identity of the man should be disclosed in the coming days.



- This report by The Local Journalism Initiative was first published in French on Oct. 5, 2021.