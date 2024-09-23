MONTREAL
    • Quebec, California and Washington State want to link their carbon markets

    Quebec, California and Washington State have reiterated their intention to link their carbon markets.

    On Monday morning, the Quebec Environment Ministry issued a news release informing the public of the progress made in setting up a joint carbon market with California and Washington State, also known as a "liaison."

    "We believe that a linkage will strengthen our respective efforts to combat climate change and reduce air pollution while encouraging other governments to adopt flexible, market-based climate policies," the statement said. "We will continue to share information and work together to establish a link and achieve these common goals."

    In the spring of 2024, Quebec, California and Washington State had expressed interest in the possible creation of a tri-state linked carbon market.

    Since 2013, California, like Quebec, has been running a cap-and-trade scheme for greenhouse gas emissions since 2012. These two markets were linked on Jan. 1, 2014.

    After Ontario withdrew in 2018, the Quebec government had been looking for a few years to bring in new players.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 23, 2024.

