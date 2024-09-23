MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Comedy duo Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan coming to Montreal in January

    Comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan are coming to Montreal on Jan. 12, 2025, as part of their North American tour. (Source: Evenko/Instagram) Comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan are coming to Montreal on Jan. 12, 2025, as part of their North American tour. (Source: Evenko/Instagram)
    Share

    Two of the biggest names in the comedy world are heading to La belle province in the New Year.

    Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan announced Monday they are hitting the road together again in 2025 for their North American tour with a stop at Montreal's Bell Centre on Jan. 12.

    The pair is also making stops in Ottawa and Toronto as part of their tour, with several other stops across the U.S. as well.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by evenko (@evenko)

    Aside from performances last year in Chicago, St. Louis, L.A., and San Francisco, fans will remember them working together in the Netflix comedy "Unfrosted," which was directed, written and produced by Seinfeld, who also had a leading role.

    Jerry Seinfeld, left, the writer/director/star of "Unfrosted," poses with cast members Melissa McCarthy, center, and Jim Gaffigan at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

    Tickets for the show in Montreal go on sale on Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News