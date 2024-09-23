Comedy duo Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan coming to Montreal in January

Two of the biggest names in the comedy world are heading to La belle province in the New Year.

Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan announced Monday they are hitting the road together again in 2025 for their North American tour with a stop at Montreal's Bell Centre on Jan. 12.

The pair is also making stops in Ottawa and Toronto as part of their tour, with several other stops across the U.S. as well.

Aside from performances last year in Chicago, St. Louis, L.A., and San Francisco, fans will remember them working together in the Netflix comedy "Unfrosted," which was directed, written and produced by Seinfeld, who also had a leading role.

Jerry Seinfeld, left, the writer/director/star of "Unfrosted," poses with cast members Melissa McCarthy, center, and Jim Gaffigan at the premiere of the Netflix film at the Egyptian Theatre, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Tickets for the show in Montreal go on sale on Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.