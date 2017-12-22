

A man who was already facing charges of interfering with a dead body has now been charged with manslaughter.

Richard Dufresne, 60, was first arrested in October and charged with interfering with a body following the discovery of a body in a vacant lot.

A pedestrian spotted a body under a tarp on Beaudry St. near Sherbrooke St. on Oct. 23 and called police.

They determined that the body was that of a 37-year-old woman, but at the time could not say how long the body had been lying there.

At the time police did not consider the death a homicide but that changed this week.

Police now accuse Dufresne of killing the woman and then moving her body.

He appeared in court Friday to face new charges of manslaughter.