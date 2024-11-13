MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec's police watchdog investigating after person seriously injured in Montreal

    Quebec's police watchdog says it has opened an investigation after a person was seriously injured during a Montreal police (SPVM) intervention on Nov. 13, 2024..(Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press) Quebec's police watchdog says it has opened an investigation after a person was seriously injured during a Montreal police (SPVM) intervention on Nov. 13, 2024..(Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Quebec's independent police watchdog has launched an investigation after a person was seriously injured during a police intervention in Montreal this morning.

    The Bureau des enquetes independantes says Montreal police received a 911 call at 2:15 a.m. about a person in a state of crisis in a residence in the city's east end.

    The BEI says police arrived at the scene five minutes later, entered the home, and a person was seriously injured during the intervention.

    It says officers gave first aid to the person, whose age and gender were not disclosed and who is in critical condition in hospital.

    Five investigators with the watchdog are on the case while Quebec provincial police are carrying out their own investigation into the events that led up to the police intervention.

    The BEI investigates all cases where a civilian is seriously injured by an officer either during a police intervention or while in their custody.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News