Quebec's police watchdog investigating after person seriously injured in Montreal
Quebec's independent police watchdog has launched an investigation after a person was seriously injured during a police intervention in Montreal this morning.
The Bureau des enquetes independantes says Montreal police received a 911 call at 2:15 a.m. about a person in a state of crisis in a residence in the city's east end.
The BEI says police arrived at the scene five minutes later, entered the home, and a person was seriously injured during the intervention.
It says officers gave first aid to the person, whose age and gender were not disclosed and who is in critical condition in hospital.
Five investigators with the watchdog are on the case while Quebec provincial police are carrying out their own investigation into the events that led up to the police intervention.
The BEI investigates all cases where a civilian is seriously injured by an officer either during a police intervention or while in their custody.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2024.
