‘Not for Quebecers to pay’: QS wants province to sue oil and gas companies

Québec Solidaire (QS) is calling on the Quebec government to sue the big oil companies responsible for the damage caused by climate change.

QS argues that oil giants like Shell, Suncor, Valero, and Exxon have misled the public by downplaying the climate risks posed by fossil fuels and, as a result, must pay for the damage.

Ruba Ghazal, who will be named QS co-spokesperson this week, said increasing extreme weather activity have cost the government billions. For example, massive forest fires cost Quebec $13 billion, draughts cost Hydro-Quebec $1 billion and the government spent $2.5 billion in the aftermath of storm Debby.

“All political parties say it will cost a lot to deal with the catastrophic effects of climate change, and we’re asking ‘Who will pay that bill?’” Ghazal told CTV News.

“It's not for the Quebecers to pay the bill of the consequences of climate change, but for these companies.”

Ghazal said there’s precedent for these types of legal actions, especially in the United States.

According to the Center for Climate Integrity, there have been several lawsuits in recent years to take “Big Oil to court to hold these corporations accountable for their deception and make polluters pay.”

The lawsuits claim to have grounds based on public nuisance, negligence, destruction of natural resources, misleading advertising and environmental marketing, and unfair competition, among others.

QS highlighted studies that show giants like Exxon Mobil concealed their knowledge of the causal link between oil production and climate change since the '70s, while publicly questioning the reality of global warming and denying the accuracy of scientific climate models.

Ghazal also pointed to recent lawsuits that Quebec will cash out on against tobacco giants and pharmaceutical companies.

'Not unrealistic'

After decades in court, three tobacco companies will pay close to $25 billion – of which Quebec will receive $6 billion – to Canadian provinces and territories for the impacts of their products. Another $4 billion will be paid out to tens of thousands of Quebec smokers and their loved one to compensate for health care fees.

“Like the oil companies, the tobacco industry knew that cigarettes were harmful to health, but hid it from the public. As a result, tobacco companies will have to pay Quebec $6 billion. What are we waiting for to do the same thing with the big polluters?” said MNA Guillaume Cliche-Rivard at a news conference Wednesday.

Last year, the National Assembly tabled a bill allowing it to join a class-action lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies accused of downplaying the harmful effects of opioids.

QS said it wants to see the government keep up the momentum and pass a similar law to be able to sue oil giants.

“We didn’t think we could win against those companies who lied about the impact of cigarettes, but now they’re being paid $6 billion by the companies,” said Ghazal. “It’s not unrealistic.”

CTV reached out to the Minister of Environment for comment but did not hear back at time of publication.

With files from Laurence Brisson Dubreuil and The Canadian Press.