Man attacked in Longueuil now in stable condition

A man who was attacked with a weapon overnight in Longueuil is no longer in danger.

The incident occurred around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday on Grande Allée Boulevard, near Langevin Street, in the Saint-Hubert borough.

“A man in his 30s was found on the ground with serious injuries. Initial findings showed that he had been physically assaulted by individuals who had fled before the police officers arrived," said François Boucher, spokesman for Longueuil police (SPAL).

The man, known to police, was transported to the hospital, where authorities initially feared for his life.

"The nature and circumstances of this attack remain to be clarified. No arrests have been made. The link between the victim and the assailants has yet to be established," Boucher said.

A security perimeter was set up to protect the scene for the investigation. Grande Allée Boulevard had been closed to traffic in the area but has since reopened.

"We invite anyone who may have information to pass on to us in connection with this event to contact us directly via 911 or completely anonymously by contacting the Info-Azimut Line at (450) 646-8500 or online: https://www.longueuil.quebec/fr/info-azimut," added Boucher.

The investigation is ongoing.