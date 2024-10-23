Atlanta United edges CF Montreal on penalties in MLS wild-card game

CF Montreal's season came to a heartbreaking end with a 2-2 (5-4) penalty shootout loss to Atlanta United at Stade Saputo on Tuesday.

Brooks Lennon and Stian Gregersen scored for Atlanta, while Josef Martinez registered a brace for Montreal in their first playoff game since 2022.

"Penalties are still such a random thing," said Montreal's head coach Laurent Courtois. "But playing in front of the fans and giving them this show is very positive. There's obviously a huge disappointment to lose like this, it's cruel. When you look at the year as a whole and all the difficulties that we had to overcome and put in this performance, the staff and I are very happy."

Montreal took control of the game early, dominating possession and working to break down a resolute Atlanta defence until the 29-minute mark when the visiting side opened the scoring against the run of play.

Taking advantage of a marking error, Lennon got on the end of a perfectly delivered cross from Pedro Amador and directed the ball into the bottom corner with his head.

Two minutes later, Lennon found himself in the same position, with a chance to double Atlanta's lead, but sent the shot high and wide.

Montreal continued to control most of the game and forced Atlanta to drop deeper and deeper into their low block.

But the home side struggled to break down a resolute and well-organized defence.

"I think we knew they were a good counterattacking team and they played with an extra defender. It's just about getting wide and coming back inside to create more space that way," said Montreal defender George Campbell. "They did well, you have to give the credit. But we just had to move the ball fast and find space in behind."

Gregersen cemented Atlanta's lead in the 44th minute through another defensive breakdown.

With a set piece coming from the left side, the Norwegian international's header sent United to the locker room with a 2-0 lead.

Montreal opened the first half with the same aggression, needing two goals to keep their season alive.

The team found success in creating half-chances but couldn't find enough danger to trouble Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan until the 63rd minute.

Substitute Tome Pearce sent in a dangerous cross, and Guzan was unable to handle the ball.

He spilled it to a waiting Martinez, who put it in to cut Montreal's deficit to 2-1.

Montreal threw everything forward in search of an equalizer and won a penalty in the 89th minute.

Under pressure, Martinez stepped up and expertly dispatched a shot into the top right corner.

"We were in control for the entire match except for those two moments. I feel like we showed a lot of character, and the entire game represents exactly the last few weeks," said Montreal captain Samuel Piette. "We were able to find answers to difficult questions and fight back. I would rather come back and lose in penalties than have never come back at all."

With no winner after 90 minutes, the game went to a shootout.

For Montreal, Martinez scored, Pearce was stopped, Nathan Saliba scored, Gabriele Corbo scored, and Jules-Anthony Vilsaint scored.

For Atlanta, Dax McCarty, Daniel Rios, Aleksey Mranchuk, Derrick Williams and Saba Lobjanidze all scored.

"I think if it was [two periods of extra time] we probably would've poured on more chances and scored," said Campbell. "We all knew the rules going into the game so I don't think it's something we'll think about too much."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.