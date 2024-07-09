MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man arrested for luring minor may have other victims: Quebec City police

    Quebec City police badge.
    Quebec City police (SPVM) announced Tuesday that they had arrested a 29-year-old man from Saint-Agapit in connection with sexual offences committed against a minor.

    In a news release, the Service de police de la ville de Québec (SPVQ) said that an investigation by the major crimes unit led to the arrest of Benjamin-Alexandre Gauthier.

    After appearing at the Quebec City courthouse on Tuesday, he faces three charges: sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and luring.

    The SPVQ's investigation was launched on July 5 after the 15-year-old victim filed a complaint.

    Investigators say they have reason to believe that the suspect may have had other victims and are inviting them to come forward.

    The SPVQ invites anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact its services, quoting file reference QUE240704-00363.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 9, 2024.

