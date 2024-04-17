Man arrested at Trudeau airport after shots fired in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie

A 29-year-old man was arrested at Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport last Thursday in relation to a shooting that happened in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) say they have reason to believe the man was "preparing to flee abroad" as he had a one-way ticket to France and nearly $6,000 in Canadian currency.

This comes after gunshots were heard at 7 p.m. on April 7 on 25e Avenue and de Bellechasse Street.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen.

"After a short discussion, the suspect allegedly drew a 9mm pistol and fired several shots at the other man," police note. "The man in the car was hit by a projectile in the upper body. Despite this injury, he managed to flee the scene and make his way to the hospital."

His injuries were not life-threatening.

Police note the suspect is known to them.

He appeared at the Montreal courthouse to face one charge of attempted murder.

He is also accused of possessing a firearm without authorization and discharging it recklessly.

The victim was also arrested while still in hospital.

He is slated to be charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm.