Man in critical condition after dodging items falling out of moving truck

A man is in hospital after he attempted to drive out of the way of items falling from a moving truck on Sunday.

The incident happened at 9 p.m. on the eastbound Highway 30 in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.

According to initial information by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a moving truck was heading down the highway when objects started to tumble from the bed.

Two vehicles following the truck tried to dodge the items, causing them to veer off the road.

The driver of one of the vehicles suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, says SQ spokesperson Adam Marineau.

Sunday evening, an SQ collision investigator was called to the scene to shed light on the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Traffic is closed on the eastbound Highway 30, and a bypass lane has been set up.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 22, 2024.