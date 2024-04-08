MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man arrested at hospital after gunfire in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie

    A man has been arrested in connection with gunfire that occurred in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough Sunday night.

    According to Montreal police (SPVM), gunshots were heard at 7 p.m. on 25e Avenue and de Bellechasse Street.

    Later in the night, "a man in his 20s presented himself at the Montreal hospital," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "He had gunshot wounds to the upper body, but his life is not in danger."

    Police determined that his injuries were related to the gunfire that occurred earlier in the evening.

    "The man is considered to be a suspect, so he was arrested at the hospital," Chèvrefils said. "He will eventually be met with investigators."

    She said police could not confirm the man's identity, but he is expected to appear in court later in the day on Monday.

