    Suspicious fire ignites in Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a suspicious fire ignited in a commercial building in the Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough.

    Officers received a 911 call at 1:45 a.m. about the blaze on Crémazie Boulevard near Marquette Street.

    "According to first information, one or more suspects would have smashed a window of the business, then a fire would have started inside," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "No incendiary device was found inside."

    Damage is considered minor, and there were no reported injuries.

    Chèvrefils points out the business was closed at the time of the blaze.

    The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad, and a security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators to canvass the scene.

