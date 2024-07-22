Bombardier opens new maintenance station at U.K. airport

MONTREAL
    Employees work on aircraft during a media preview of the Bombardier Aircraft Assembly Centre in Mississauga, Ont., Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.
    Bombardier Inc. says it is opening a new European maintenance station located at the Farnborough, U.K. airport.

    The new location is meant to provide light scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and support for grounded aircraft.

    It brings Bombardier's worldwide number of line maintenance stations to nine.

    The Montreal-based maker of business jets also has service centres located in areas such as London, Berlin and Paris.

    It says its mobile response teams around the world are all equipped to quickly support Bombardier Learjet, Challenger and Global business jets.

    Paul Sislian, executive vice-president of aftermarket services and strategy for Bombardier, says the addition of the Farnborough station demonstrates the company's commitment to providing more resources and increased flexibility to clients closer to their base of operations.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 22, 2024.

