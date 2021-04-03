Advertisement
Man arrested after leaving a package with 'a bomb inside' at police station on Montreal's South Shore
A man was arrested April 2, 2021 after dropping off a package at the Longueuil Police Station saying it was a bomb. SOURCE: SPAL
LONGUEUIL -- A man dropped a suspicious package in front of a Longueuil police station Friday night, forcing the evacuation of the facility on Montreal's South Shore.
According to the Longueuil police (SPAL), a man went to the front desk of the police station located at 699 Cure-Poirier West to drop off a package, saying there was a bomb inside.
He then ran away, according to the SPAL.
In a message posted on social media, the police said the suspect was quickly caught by police and questioned.
The SPAL said the police station had been evacuated as a precautionary measure and that no one had been injured.
A perimeter was set up around the police station and Surete du Quebec (SQ) officers and firefighters were on the scene.
-- this report by the Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2021.