LONGUEUIL -- A man dropped a suspicious package in front of a Longueuil police station Friday night, forcing the evacuation of the facility on Montreal's South Shore.

According to the Longueuil police (SPAL), a man went to the front desk of the police station located at 699 Cure-Poirier West to drop off a package, saying there was a bomb inside.

He then ran away, according to the SPAL.

Un homme s’est présenté au poste de police situé au 699 Curé-Poirier Ouest à Longueuil ce soir, a déposé un colis en mentionnant qu’il y avait une bombe à l’intérieur et s’est ensuite sauvé en courant. Il a été rapidement rattrapé par les policiers du @PoliceSPAL. pic.twitter.com/mPnuEiz5MU — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) April 3, 2021

In a message posted on social media, the police said the suspect was quickly caught by police and questioned.

The SPAL said the police station had been evacuated as a precautionary measure and that no one had been injured.

A perimeter was set up around the police station and Surete du Quebec (SQ) officers and firefighters were on the scene.

-- this report by the Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2021.