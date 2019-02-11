Featured Video
Man accused of killing ailing wife wasn't suffering from major depression: expert
Michel Cadotte is on trial for the second-degree murder of Jocelyne Lizotte
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 11, 2019 3:21PM EST
A Crown expert says a Montreal man on trial for second-degree murder showed no evidence of major depression at the time his severely ill wife was killed.
Dr. Gilles Chamberland is the final witness to take the stand at the trial of Michel Cadotte, accused of killing Jocelyne Lizotte.
The Crown witness is countering defence experts who testified that Cadotte was suffering from depression on Feb. 20, 2017, the day Lizotte died.
Cadotte has described for the jury how he used a pillow to smother his wife, who had been living in a long-term care centre with advanced Alzheimer's disease.
Chamberland, who met with Cadotte last month, pointed to another factor behind the killing: heavy alcohol consumption the weekend before the slaying, which contributed to a secondary mood disorder.
Cadotte himself told the psychiatrist the killing might have been avoided had he not been drinking in the days before.
