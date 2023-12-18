MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 44, hospitalized after being shot at motel in Brossard: police

    A Longueuil police car is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A Longueuil police car is seen in Longueuil, Que., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    A 44-year-old man is in hospital after being shot at a motel in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.

    According to Longueuil police (SPAL), at 1 a.m. Monday, at least one shot was fired at the front door of a room at a motel on Taschereau Boulevard.

    The man was hit with at least one bullet to the upper body. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but in an update Monday afternoon, police said they no longer feared for his life.

    Mélanie Mercille, a spokesperson for Longueuil police, said the suspect or suspects fled in a vehicle towards Highway 10.

    No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

