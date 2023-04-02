Man, 33, stabbed and injured in Plateau-Mont-Royal

A 33-year-old man was stabbed and injured in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene on Saint-Laurent Boulevard, near Rachel Street, shortly before 11 p.m.

The victim was transported to hospital. His life is not in danger.

A security perimeter was established to determine the circumstances surrounding the event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 2, 2023.