MONTREAL -- No less than 102 residents and staff at the Villa-Bonheur long-term care home in Granby, in the Eastern Townships, are infected with COVID-19, the regional public health board revealed Thursday. That’s 37 more than the number reported the day before.

According to data from early Wednesday afternoon, 69 of the 99 residents as well as 33 employees have COVID-19. Two residents have died since the outbreak began.

The situation in this long-term care home (CHSLD) is “very significant, important,” said Sylvie Moreault, who specializes in elderly autonomy for the regional health board, the CIUSSS de l'Estrie-CHUS, which is responsible for the long-term care homes.

Moreault said the situation is still under control and said they were putting “everything in place” to manage it effectively.

Specifically, a hot zone has been set up on the fifth floor of the establishment. Some residents who were in that floor were moved to other floors and others were taken to the Sherbrooke community quarantine centre.

Human resources director Josée Paquette said she recognized “without a doubt, there is extreme pressure for our staff.”

This major outbreak comes as the Eastern Townships shattered a record for the number of new daily cases. According to the health ministry’s data, 126 new cases were recorded on Thursday.