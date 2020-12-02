MONTREAL -- The Chateau Westmount was able to weather the first COVID-19 wave without cases, but the second wave has not been so kind to the seniors' home in the wealthy Montreal suburb.

A blog post from Nov. 8 relayed the grim news that the CHSLD reported its first positive novel coronavirus case, which proved to be just the tip of the iceberg.

A Dec. 1 blog post noted that there are now 44 active cases in the home (34 residents and 10 employees) with almost all (20 of 28) on the residence's second floor coming back positive.

"It should be taken into account that only one of them has symptoms," the post reads to reassure families.



There have also been five deaths reported.

There are 112 residents.

Since the start of the outbreak, the residence has had 55 positive novel coronavirus cases.

The government of Quebec lists Chateau Westmount in its CHSLDs in the "orange zone," and the health and social services (CIUSSS) has been in contact with the home.

The post reads that staff have put measures in place to limit the spread including using plastic cutlery, transforming the second floor into a hot zone, and a "reverse isolation" process for those residents who did not test positive.

This is a developing story that will be updated.