

The Canadian Press





Contrary to what was announced in March, French President Emmanuel Macron will not be speaking to members of the Quebec National Assembly next week.

The French president was to address the Quebec parliamentarians gathered at the Blue Room of Parliament the day before the G7 summit on kicks off on Thursday, June 7 .

But the Couillard government was informed on Wednesday that Macron had changed his plans and would be travelling to La Malbaie earlier than expected on the 7th, shortening his stay in Quebec by a few hours.

The program change was confirmed Wednesday by the office of Premier Philippe Couillard.

Macron will instead meet privately with Couillard, and the meeting will be followed by a joint press conference.

The encounter between the two men could take place in Quebec City or Montreal, where the president will spend a few hours talking to French nationals.