MONTREAL -- The Montreal luxury home of MindGeek executive Feras Antoon was damaged in a serious fire that was intentionally set overnight, according to multiple media reports.

Montreal police were called around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to respond to a report of two people breaking into the home, located at the intersection of Jean-Bourdon and Antoine-Berthelet Avenues in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood. Two suspects are being sought by police, a police spokesperson said.

La Presse and other media are reporting the home belonged to Antoon, whose company operates the PornHub website that is under fire for allegedly posting illegal content.

The eight-bedroom home was listed online for $19 million. (Centris.ca)

A nearby home was evacuated as a precaution as firefighters tried to put out the blaze, according to police.

There were no injuries reported and no arrests have been made.

The fire is still under investigation.