MONTREAL -- The federal government wants to create a new regulator to crack down on illegal online porn, including videos of childhood sexual abuse and images shared without consent, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in an announcement Monday.



Blair was testifying in the parliamentary ethics committee in its hearing over Pornhub, the Montreal-based porn giant that has faced a reckoning in the last months.



"We recognize that also there's much more work to do," said Blair in his appearance, which was announced at the last minute late last week.



"And that's why we will introduce legislation to create a new regulator that will ensure that online platforms remove harmful content, including depictions of childhood sexual exploitation and... images that are shared without consent."



Blair's department, Public Safety Canada, is working with the proposed legislation along with other departments, with the Heritage department leading the effort, Blair said.

Efforts in the past few years to monitor this more closely, and take action on Pornhub in particular, have been supported by MPs and senators spanning all major parties.

Justice Minister David Lametti later said that the new bill would be an effort to make sure there are no "legislative gaps" when it comes to this kind of crime.

Many laws are already on the books to protect children, in particular, from this kind of filmed sexual abuse, which can live indefinitely online long after they grow up. Lametti reviewed some of them, from voyeurism laws to the suite of laws that forbid sexual abuse of children and coordinating or abetting that.

"Without revealing the contents of what of what might be in a draft bill, because I can't do that... the kinds of things that have been suggested [are] how to how to make sure that service providers are more responsible in terms of mandatory reporting," he said.

"Are there ways in which the Mandatory Reporting Act could be made more robust?"

Lametti also mentioned possible adjustments to help police do their jobs.

"Are there ways in which information could be protected in a more robust manner?" he said. "For example, to help law enforcement agencies and [prosecutors] to build and maintain evidentiary cases."

The ethics committee has been reviewing Pornhub for several weeks, including hearing from alleged victims whose videos were posted, and from two executives at Pornhub's parent company, Mindgeek.

"This study that the ethics committee has been undertaking, we've been at this for a number of weeks and heard some quite shocking testimony," said Liberal MP Francesco Sorbara.

"Testimony that I could probably say, frankly, that for the majority of us, turned our stomachs."

This is a a developing story that will be updated.