Loyola girls basketball team has perfect season, wins championship in rookie year

    The Loyola High School girls' Bantam basketball team went undefeated in its first-ever year, and the same year the school opted to go coed after more than a century as a boys-only school.

    The school in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood was boys only for 128 years.

    Now, its first cohort of female students has made a mark, winning the Bantam girls GMAA championship.

    "I knew right away I was going to try out," said MVP Jillian Mueller. "I didn't think we were going to be this strong at first. I really didn't think we were going to be the champions."

