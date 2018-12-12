

CTV Montreal





A former CFCF and CJAD radio newscaster has died.

Tom Armour began his radio career in 1959 before moving to Montreal and joining CFCF radio in 1961.

He later joined CJAD in 1965 although he left in the mid-70s before returning to the station in 1993. He continued working at CJAD until his retirement in 2015.

For his last decade he was the weekend morning news anchor at CJAD where he was recognized as a "consummate professional" by those who worked with him.

Armour died last week at St. Mary's hospital.

As per his wishes there will be no funeral.