Longtime donor marks 1,000th blood donation, urges others to roll up their sleeves

'I can't tell you how happy it makes me to know I'm helping save accident patients and others who need blood transfusions,' said Yves Gosselin after completing his 1,000th donation. (Rob Lurie/CTV News) 'I can't tell you how happy it makes me to know I'm helping save accident patients and others who need blood transfusions,' said Yves Gosselin after completing his 1,000th donation. (Rob Lurie/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon