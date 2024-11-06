MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec 'ready to use' notwithstanding clause to force doctors to practice in province

    Doctor
    Share

    Quebec Premier François Legault says his government is prepared to use the notwithstanding clause to force doctors trained in Quebec to begin their careers in the province's public system.

    The premier says his government is looking at requiring medical graduates from Quebec universities to reimburse the government the cost of their education unless they practice in the province for an unspecified period.

    His comments at a news conference in Quebec City Wednesday elaborate on Health Minister Christian Dubé's announcement that he will table legislation requiring family doctors and specialists to start their careers in Quebec's public network.

    Legault acknowledges that forcing doctors to pay up if they choose to leave the province may contravene the Charter of Rights and Freedoms but says it is necessary because the province is in serious need of doctors.

    The notwithstanding clause is a provision in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms that allows federal, provincial and territorial governments to pass laws that override certain Charter rights for up to five years.

    The Quebec government says it costs between $435,000 and $790,000 to train a doctor, including during their residency, and that 400 of the 2,536 doctors who completed their studies between 2015 and 2017 left the province.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    4 ways in which Donald Trump's election was historic

    Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News