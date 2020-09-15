QUEBEC CITY -- There are now 543 Quebec schools that have reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 since the start of the school year, according to the latest government data. Of them, 443 are dealing with active cases.

The figures published by the education ministry concern pre-school, elementary, high schools both in the public and private sectors -- and for the first time, vocational and adult education centres.

The number of diagnosed infections among students and staff now stands at 1,334 total, with 851 active cases -- 703 of which are in the public sector and 148 in private education.

The vast majority of cases so far have been in the public sector with 1,121 of the cumulative total, while there have been 213 cases in the private sector. Since the beginning of the school year, 1,066 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 268 teachers.

There have been 475 class closures since the start of the school year, the ministry reported, counting 411 in public schools and 64 in private schools.

Quebec reported in its latest update that 483 students and staff have recovered from COVID-19 and returned to school.