

CTV Montreal





About 2,000 Hydro-Quebec clients in western Montreal remain without electricity through Tuesday morning.

Power outages in NDG occurred Monday evening because of a fallen hydro pole near Cavendish Blvd. and Cote Saint-Luc Road.

As of Monday morning, the hardest-hit was the Hampstead area, where 1,600 clients were in the dark. Service there is expected to be restored there by 11:15 a.m.

Other areas, including Cote-Saint-Luc and NDG, with see their power restored by 9:45 a.m.