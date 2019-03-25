Featured Video
Lights out: 2,000 western Montreal residents without electricity
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 8:56PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 26, 2019 9:23AM EDT
About 2,000 Hydro-Quebec clients in western Montreal remain without electricity through Tuesday morning.
Power outages in NDG occurred Monday evening because of a fallen hydro pole near Cavendish Blvd. and Cote Saint-Luc Road.
As of Monday morning, the hardest-hit was the Hampstead area, where 1,600 clients were in the dark. Service there is expected to be restored there by 11:15 a.m.
Other areas, including Cote-Saint-Luc and NDG, with see their power restored by 9:45 a.m.
Latest Montreal News
- Bronfman on Expos return: "We are ready"
- Health dept. warns of meningococcal infection risk following Marianopolis student's death
- Man suspected of stabbing priest at Oratory to undergo psychiatric evaluation
- Ex-ski coach Charest out of prison during sentence appeal
- 'Stay quiet': Threatening letter left at mosque in Levis