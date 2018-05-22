

CTV Montreal





Tax expert Marwah Rizqy will run for the Quebec Liberal Party in St-Laurent riding, CTV Montreal has confirmed.

Marwah, a professor at the University of Sherbrooke, will be announced as the candidate on Wednesday afternoon alongside Premier Philippe Couillard.

She previously tried but failed to win the nomination for the federal Liberals in the same area.

Rizqy, who has studied fiscal policy in the United States, will be running the riding being vacated by Jean-Marc Fournier, the current Government House Leader.