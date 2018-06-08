

On Friday, Minister Laurent Lessard became the seventh member of the Couillard government to announce that he will be leaving politics at the end of his mandate.

Lessard is the 16th Liberal deputy to bow out of politics.

It's expected that Lessard's announcement will be followed by one from Geoffrey Kelley, Minister of Aboriginal Affairs. There has been recent speculation that Kelley would withdraw from politics, but he has refused to confirm those rumours.

The current Minister of Agriculture, Lessard made the announcement of his depature in his riding of Lotbinere-Frontenac.

For months, he was vocal about his uncertainty regarding a future in politics.

First elected in 2003 as part of Jean Charest's team, Lessard has served five terms as a Liberal MNA.