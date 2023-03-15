Leonardo Rizutto shot in Laval

Leonardo Rizzuto leaves a Montreal courthouse Thursday, Oct. 16, 2008. (Graham Hughes. / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Leonardo Rizzuto leaves a Montreal courthouse Thursday, Oct. 16, 2008. (Graham Hughes. / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon