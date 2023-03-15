Leonardo Rizutto shot in Laval

Leonardo Rizzuto, the youngest son of the late reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto, was injured in a shooting in Laval Wednesday afternoon.

A police source confirmed to Noovo Info that Leonardo was shot in the leg while inside a vehicle. The shooting happened near Highways 13 and 440 in Laval.

His older brother, Nicolo Rizzuto, was shot and killed in Montreal in 2009.

A spokesperson for Laval police told CTV News the file has been turned over to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Stephane Tremblay, an SQ spokesperson, did not confirm the identity of the victim in the shooting but said that the major crime unit is investigating. Police do not far for the victim's life.

Tremblay said the investigation into the incident, which happened around 4:40 p.m., is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More to come.