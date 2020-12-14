MONTREAL -- Quebecers may have seen the first glimpse of the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel on Monday but they can still expect new lockdown measures to be announced.

In a lengthy interview with CTV News, Premier Francois Legault confirmed rumours he would be announcing more restrictions for the holiday season on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Legault cited concerns over further crowding of Quebec's already stressed hospitals and, with 450 more deaths in the past two weeks, a rising death toll.

Don Sheppard, a professor at McGill University's department of microbiology and immunology, said a lockdown of at least four weeks is needed, including of schools.

“The lockdown needs to target the thing that we know is important and that is groups of people in an indoor setting, period,” he said. “I think the time has passed, unfortunately, for half measures. We know that schools were the earliest part of the transmission and are still reponsible for up to 30 per cent of outbreaks.”

With holiday shopping season here, Sheppard said he wants to see restrictions applied to stores.

“The most common place these outbreaks happen is among the workers, not the shoppers,” he said.

But for Montreal's merchants, many of them already struggling after nine months of pandemic measures, the loss of an influx of cash from gift shoppers could be the final nail in the coffin. Jeweler Harry Kirk said he's already feeling the effects of missing business during what should be his busiest time of the year.

“I don't see it like last year. The customers, if they see someone inside, they don't want to walk in,” he said.

Kirk said that while he understands a lockdown could be necessary to save lives, he hopes that if there is another lockdown forcing him to close, it will start after Christmas.

“Why not on Dec. 25? We have another 10 days,” he said.