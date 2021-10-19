MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault's government will set out its priorities for the rest of its mandate with an inaugural speech later today.

Legault announced Oct. 7 he was proroguing the province's legislature, cutting short the previous session.

Legault has said in recent weeks that it's time to begin planning for the post-COVID-19 pandemic period, repeating that message Monday in a Facebook video.

Under provincial law, the next election is set for Oct. 3, 2022.

Prorogation ended work on all bills before the legislature, but the government can bring back legislation it considers essential and pick up where it left off.

The last time a Quebec premier prorogued the legislature was in 2011.