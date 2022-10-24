Laval to hold vaccination blitz so kids can catch up on regular childhood vaccines

Laval health authorities have organized a vaccination blitz in October and November so that children ages two to 17 who may have missed regular childhood vaccinations can catch up to the recommended schedule.

The pandemic slowed down immunization programs in schools and as a result some children are behind on vaccines, according to Laval’s health and social services centre (CISSS).

Missing them puts them at risk of developing "vaccine-preventable diseases," the CISSS said.

The diseases include measles, mumps and rubella, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus and polio, hepatitis B and HPV.

To correct the situation, families are invited to make appointments now for clinics that will be open on Oct. 29 and 30 as well as Nov. 5 and 6.

Appointments are mandatory, and available by calling 450-256-1603 or online through the Clic Santé portal.

The vaccinations will be administered at the Centropolis mass vaccination clinic located at 2888 Cosmodôme Avenue in Laval.

If a parent is unsure about whether their child missed a vaccine, they're advised to make an appointment anyway so a nurse can review the child’s vaccination record with them on-site.

Parents can also make appointments to have their children vaccinated at their local CLSC.

The vaccination timetable laid out by Quebec's health ministry is based on age and on the risk of developing a disease and suffering complications.

It's best for kids to get their vaccines at certain ages to ensure they'll get the best immune response, said health officials.