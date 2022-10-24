Laval to hold vaccination blitz so kids can catch up on regular childhood vaccines

Laval health authorities are trying to help children catch up with missed in-school vaccinations like HPV. (Source: Pexels) Laval health authorities are trying to help children catch up with missed in-school vaccinations like HPV. (Source: Pexels)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's what interim Ottawa Police Chief Bell told the Emergencies Act commission

Another week of anticipated police testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission' inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got underway on Monday, with interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell appearing. From the legal guidance the police service was operating under, to the usefulness of emergency powers, here are some key moments from the hearing.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon