Laval's Leylah Annie Fernandez wraps up Billie Jean King Cup win for Canada against Serbia
Canada's Leylah Fernandez ranked 126th in the world next plays fifth seed Sloane Stephens of the United States at the hard court event in Monterrey. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
KRALJEVO, SERBIA -- Leylah Annie Fernandez clinched a Billie Jean King Cup playoff tie victory for Canada with a dramatic win today.
The 18-year-old Fernandez, from Laval, Que., beat Serbia's Nina Stojanovic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to give Canada an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five tie.
Fernandez, ranked 72nd in the world, was about to have her fifth match-point opportunity against the 87th-ranked Stojanovic when some of the lights went out at the indoor hard-court facility.
Stojanovic, with serve and trailing 5-4 in the third set, came back from the 13-minute delay to win a long point. But Fernandez won the next two points to finally put an end to a match that lasted two hours 46 minutes.
Canada won the tie without its top singles player, Bianca Andreescu, who has a foot injury. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada's top doubles player, also didn't play.
A doubles match was to be held later today.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2021.