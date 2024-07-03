MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Laval police seeking witnesses to fiery crash last week that killed 3 people

    Police respond to a serious crash on Route 335 in Laval on Friday, June 28, 2024. (CTV News) Police respond to a serious crash on Route 335 in Laval on Friday, June 28, 2024. (CTV News)
    Laval police are asking for witnesses to come forward if they witnessed a deadly multi-vehicle crash last week.

    Three people died following the collision on Route 335 near Saint-Saëns Boulevard in the city's Auteuil neighbourhood at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

    According to police, a large truck that was heading south on Route 335 crashed head-on with another vehicle that was driving in the opposite direction.

    A third vehicle then crashed head-on with the truck before a fourth vehicle struck the truck from behind.

    The truck and one of the other vehicles involved went up in flames, and all three occupants in those vehicles died.

    Three other victims were sent to hospital but they have since been released, police said Wednesday.

    The investigation is still ongoing and investigators are hoping to speak to anyone who was near the crash scene.

    "Investigators have reason to believe that some motorists may have witnessed the driving of the vehicles involved prior to the collision, and would like to get in contact with them," police said in a news release.

    Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the confidential Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention file LVL-240628-055.

