Montreal police investigate 2nd stabbing this week in The Village

Montreal police say a suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed with an "edged weapon" in the city's Village neighbourhood on Friday.

Police got a 911 call shortly after 4 p.m. and responded to the scene near the corner of Ontario and Beaudy streets.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old man with stab wounds to his upper body. The victim was conscious when he was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

He was initially listed as being in critical condition, but Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant, a police spokesperson, said he is now out of danger.

Brabant said preliminary information from witnesses indicated that the victim got into a conflict with another man who then attacked him with the weapon.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man, fled on foot and was later arrested.

It's the second stabbing in the Village this week. On Wednesday, police were also called to the corner of Alexandre-DeSève and Sainte-Catherine Street after a man in his 30s was stabbed in his lower body. Police made an arrest at the scene.