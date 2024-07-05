Transport Quebec looking at plan to build bypass highway in Dorion
Transport Quebec is studying a proposal to build a bypass highway through the Dorion sector of Vaudreuil-Dorion.
The goal is to alleviate a lot of the traffic on the existing Highway 20, something many road users say is direly needed.
One stretch of Highway 20 in Vaudreuil-Dorion is riddled with traffic lights, which cause major congestion.
"I hear a lot of frustration and 'oh my gosh, it took so long', and sometimes they're going to show up at 2 p.m., and traffic is insane. At 2 p.m.!" said Centre D'Entrainement MPN owner Eric Bellegarde.
Bellegarde's Dorion gymp is on Harwood Boulevard, which connects with the highway.
"It's a highway that's crossing lights," he said. "I think that just slows down the traffic tremendously."
The Transport Ministry (MTQ) is studying the traffic headaches on the stretch and looking at how much of an impact a new beltway could have.
"We look at the different options that are available, whether it's doable or not; whether it will have an impact, a positive or negative impact," said MTQ spokesperson Sarah Bensadoun.
The ministry completed the first part of its study but doesn't have a timeline for the second portion.
Bensadoun said the project being considered would have repercussions on many different levels.
"We're talking not only transport-wise but also economics, for example," said Bensadoun. "And we know that it is going to have an impact on the citizens daily life."
The bypass would start just west of the Taschereau Bridge over the Outaouais River and would run parallel to the CN railroad tracks through Dorion before reconnecting to Highway 20 less than four kilometres away.
Vaudreuil-Dorion Mayor Guy Pilon says the project should have been completed a long time ago.
"It's a stupid thing! Stupid, stupid, stupid," said Pilon.
Pilon pointed out that the first expropriations for the completion of the Highway 20 date back to 1964.
The MTQ has been holding on to the parcel of land ever since.
"We are the link between two countries and businesses," said Pilon. "If it's not a priority, I don't know what will be a priority."
Highweay 20 is Canada's main economic axis and a key corridor linking Quebec with Ontario. Around 20 million vehicles use the highway annually.
Citizens in and around Vaudreuil-Dorion have rallied around a petition asking Quebec to move ahead with the bypass.
"For those who have to use it, it just takes a lot of time out of quality time out of their lives," said Celine Pilon of the collective "for a Real A20 in Ile-Perrot/Dorrion". "It's nerve-wracking, and it's a nightmare. There's no other words."
The petition has gathered around 6,000 signatures.
The group behind it plans to send it to the MTQ at the beginning of next session in the national assembly.
